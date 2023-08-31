Still Unsettled After Idalia

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. The Gulf Coast will see a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. But it will feel much hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with some storms in the morning. Showers will move in during the afternoon along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of afternoon storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few morning storms. Look for more storms in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area and lots of afternoon and evening showers along the Gulf Coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a shower or two in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The forecast for Labor Day calls for lots of sun with a few showers and storms at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

As northern Florida continues to assess the damage, Idalia continues moving through portions of the southeastern U.S. and toward an exit into the Atlantic off the North Carolina coast. Idalia has weakened over land and is expected to be a strong tropical storm by Thursday morning. It is forecast to slow down on Friday and turn to the northeast on Sunday, coming near or over Bermuda.

Hurricane Franklin brushed close enough to Bermuda on Wednesday, bringing tropical storm conditions. Franklin is forecast to turn gradually to the northeast and weaken over colder waters.

Tropical Depression # 11 is wandering slowly in the middle of the Atlantic. TD # 11 is expected to lose its tropical characteristics late on Thursday and dissipate on Friday — far from land.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Gert have a very low chance of regenerating in the open Atlantic. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic could become a depression next week as it moves to the northwest. It’s no threat to the U.S. coastline.