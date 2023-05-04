Still Sunny And Dry

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and dry conditions again. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area will see partly sunny skies and an afternoon storm in spots. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys.

Sunday will begin with a sunny morning, but some clouds and a few storms will move in during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with a few passing showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.