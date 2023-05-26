Still Stuck With Showers And Storms. Plus The 2023 Hurricane Forecast

Friday features some sun but plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding is possible. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, with the risk increasing there as the weekend begins. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring more sun, but don’t count out the afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun with clouds and a few storms at times in the eastern part of South Florida. The Gulf coast and much of the Keys will be sunny. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, with the chance of an afternoon storm or two in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and some passing showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a disorganized area of showers and storms off the central Florida coast has a low chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression during the upcoming week. Whether or not it develops, it will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf to portions of the southeastern U.S. coast during the holiday weekend.

And NOAA is out with its seasonal forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. It calls for a near-normal season, with 12 to 17 named storms, of which 5 to 9 could reach hurricane strength (winds of 74 miles per hour or above) — with 1 to 4 of those hurricanes predicted to be major (category 3, 4, or 5). A “normal” hurricane season is considered to have 12 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. Climate scientists expect an El Nino to develop this year, which tends to limit formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic basin — but it only takes one hurricane to rock your world. Just ask anyone in southern Miami-Dade who went through Hurricane Andrew in 1992, another El Nino year. Bottom line: now is the time to get prepared.