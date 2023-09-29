Still Soggy on Friday … and Still Keeping an Eye on the Tropics

Friday features clouds and showers during the day in the East Coast metro area, but some storms will move in during the evening. The Gulf Coast will see some storms in the morning, followed by lots of showers in the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Some coastal flooding is possible at high tides along both coasts, but especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with morning showers in the east coast metro area and early storms along the Gulf Coast. All of South Florida will see periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a morning mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun in the morning. Look for stormy periods around South Florida in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies and plenty of passing showers in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for afternoon showers in the east coast metro area and plenty of afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees in the Keys and along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. The Gulf Coast can expect a gusty breeze. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is holding its own so far and is forecast to move slowly while remaining east of the Leeward Islands. But Philippe’s future is uncertain, not just because of wind shear but also the newest named system of the 2023 Atlantic season, Tropical Storm Rina — which is expected to be close enough to Philippe to interact with it.

Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic late Thursday morning. It is forecast to strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, but just how much could depend on how close it comes to Philippe. Rina is forecast to turn to the north before it reaches the Leeward Islands.