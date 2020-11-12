Still Feeling the Effects of Eta

Thursday features a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, periods of showers and storms, and a mix of sun and clouds. Localized flooding is possible because the ground just won’t absorb any more rain. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic coast through Friday evening and at the Gulf Coast through Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a few passing showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a much gentler ocean breeze, Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be another sunny day with a mild ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast includes good sun with a few clouds and quick showers. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s again.

Eta was on its way to another Florida landfall along the Gulf coast. At midday on Wednesday, Hurricane Eta was about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Bonita Beach northward to the Suwannee River. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown. Eta is forecast to be a strong tropical storm as it comes ashore early on Thursday. Eta could bring hurricane force gusts, 2 to 4 inches of rain, and 2 to 5 feet of storm surge to the warning area,

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Theta was weakening in the eastern Atlantic at midday on Wednesday. At that time, Theta was about 670 miles southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Thankfully, this one is not expected to affect land. And the wave moving into the central Caribbean has a high chance of developing as it moves westward on its way to Central America. In the meantime, the wave is bringing heavy rain to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and part of Hispaniola.