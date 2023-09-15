Still Feeling Like Summer Here, Lee on the Way to the Northeast

Friday features summerlike weather, with lots of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon that will hang around into the evening. Expect an elevated and increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring some sun, plenty of morning showers, and afternoon storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, showers, and storms throughout the day. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. More storms will dominate the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will continue the trend of sun, clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and plenty of storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Hurricane Lee has weakened a bit, but this large hurricane is creating hazardous surf conditions and deadly rip currents along most of the U.S. Atlantic coast. There’s a hurricane watch in parts of Maine, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. There’s a tropical storm warning for portions of the Massachusetts coast, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket, as well as Bermuda, which has been feeling the effects of Lee’s fringes. There’s also a tropical storm watch for coastal Rhode Island and the Massachusetts coast to Wood’s Hole. Lee is forecast to make landfall on Saturday.

Hurricane Margot’s wind field is expanding. Even though it’s far from land, swells from Margot are causing dangerous surf conditions and deadly rip currents in the Azores. Margot is forecast to loop around and gradually weaken through the first part of next week.

Finally, the wave in the central Atlantic is likely to become a depression or tropical storm in a day or so. This system is forecast to move northwestward.