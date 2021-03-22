Still Cool Monday But Changes Coming To Florida’s Weather

Monday starts on the cool side, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then the day features lots of sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a warm but gentle breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see lots of sun and a building ocean breeze as we transition into a more summerlike pattern. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another mostly sunny and warm day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.