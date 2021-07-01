Home Automobiles Steve’s Test Of The 2021 Ridgeline Sport Left Him Wanting More

Steve’s Test Of The 2021 Ridgeline Sport Left Him Wanting More

By
TestDriveNow.com
-

What the Ridgeline does better than any other truck is provide a car-like experience.  It’s as quiet and as smooth in here as a Honda Pilot. 

It’s also wider with more space than other trucks in this segment and the bed is bigger with added cleverness.  And despite its modest ground clearance the all-wheel drive system is top-notch and can take you farther than you’d think. 

The seats are comfy and the V6 is slightly more fuel efficient than a Tacoma’s.  But the rest of it leaves me either wanting more stuff or a much lower sticker price. 

With a starting MSRP of $37,655 including destination Honda is using the Sport to goad shoppers into a higher trim level.  A Ridgeline you’d actually want is, at the very least the RTL trim and most likely the RTL-E.  So some quick shopping advice; take that $2,800 Honda charges for this uninspired HPD Package and put it towards a trim upgrade…going from the Sport to the RTL costs $2,980 so it’s practically a wash…and then you’d at least have something worth owning.

By TestDriveNow Auto Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.comJuly 1, 2021

Additional Auto Reviews by TestDriveNow

Republished with permission

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR