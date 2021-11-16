Steve Says You Need To Know These 5 Things About The 2022 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is an automotive icon; a nameplate instantly identifiable by even the most casual car person. And though the introduction of this next generation model doesn’t garner the attention it once did, those who continue to eschew SUVs will delight in its offerings.

I’ve spent the entire week getting very familiar with this one and there are the 5 things you need to know before shopping the new 2022 Civic Sedan. For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the 2022 Honda Civic Touring Sedan click HERE