Steve Says This Kia Stinger Is Taking On The German Sport Sedans

For its first and apparently last refresh, the 2022 Stinger receives updated styling, better electronics and more safety tech. With the highest starting MSRP of any Kia model at $37,135, the Stinger is Kia’s halo car and expectedly sells in very small numbers; about 1,200 per month.

It was introduced to take on the stalwart German sport sedans; Kia flexing their engineering muscles showing that they too can go fast and handle a curvy road. But the Stinger doesn’t fit into Kia’s Plan S which aims to transition the Korean brand to electric mobility by 2025. So it’s expected that the Stinger will disappear sometime next year meaning if you want one don’t linger.

The biggest news for this 2022 model actually revolves around the base GT-Line’s new, more powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. But I’m back in the saddle of the most potent Stinger; the GT2 with its 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 now producing 368 horsepower – that’s 3 more than before but I can’t say that I noticed. With 376 pound-feet of torque and a launch control feature, this car will get after 60mph in less than 5 seconds.

And when you go full GT2 Kia adds in a number of key performance features, most notably an electronically controlled suspension that maximizes comfort and is connected to the 4 drive modes for either a relaxed or firmer feel.

This stellar Ceramic Silver paint is a $495 option and is worth every penny nicely playing off of the red Brembo brake calipers. And the more aggressively styled exhaust tips elevate Stinger’s presence. The rear seats are spacious, comfortable and heated but the large tunnel really makes this a 4-seater.

And because it’s a hatchback there’s way more room in here than in a typical sports sedan. Drop the rear seats and now you’re ready for big screen TV duty. The hatch also opens automatically, hands-free, just by standing near it with the key fob on you.

The Stinger is a great looking car, it’s engaging to drive and luxuriously appointed for pennies on the dollar. So if this turns out to be its swan song it’s going out with a win.