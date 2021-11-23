Steve Is Torn Between Admiration For The QX55 And A Model Already Needing An Update

Meet the just revealed 2022 QX55 – a coupe-styled derivative of the QX50. The Germans started a trend of offering their SUVs in both traditional and coupe-like body styles and now Infiniti is trying it here.

The formula creates a longer, lower body for aesthetic appeal in exchange for some rear headroom and luggage volume…and always at a price premium; a tradeoff that trendsetters are thrilled to take. The QX55 is offered in 3 trim levels starting at $47,525; about 3 grand more than a comparable QX50. But unlike its less fashionable sibling, every QX55 comes standard with all-wheel drive and 20” wheels.

This top-of-the-line Sensory trim with higher quality leather, a foot-activated liftgate, ProPILOT ASSIST driver assistance tech, head-up display and fancier LED headlights starts at about $58,000 and comes in here at $60,830 with a smattering of options.

Exceptionally comfortable front seats, eye-catching Monaco Red interior, and Nissan’s innovative variable compression turbocharged engine round out the highlights.

So I’ve vacillated this week between admiration for the QX55’s design, particularly in this Slate Gray upcharge paint, appreciation for the innovative, go get ‘em turbo engine, and a very welcoming and eye pleasing cabin and my uneasiness with the over $60,000 asking price for what in some ways already seems like a model in a need of an update. I would put the QX55 in the high tier like it but don’t love it category. Regardless, I think owners will be happy with their choice.