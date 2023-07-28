Steamy With Storms

Friday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms, especially from mid-afternoon into the evening. Localized flooding is possible in locations that have already received heavy rain. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Look for most of the storms to start in the mid-afternoon and linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another hot day with sun, showers, and plenty of storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s again.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on that wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next several days as it moves to the west-northwest or northwest.