Steamy Heat Continues And We’re Watching The Tropics

Thursday features lots of hot sun with periods of clouds, showers, and storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the afternoon and evening in western portions of South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-90s on the mainland and in the steamy low 90s in the Keys — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Friday will bring more hot sun with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s — so expect the heat advisory to be extended yet again.

Saturday will be another hot day with lots of sun alternating with showers and storms that will linger into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper 90s.

Sunday will feature a hot and sunny morning with showers and storms developing in the mid-afternoon and winding down in the evening hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more of our “new normal” — lots of hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don continues to loop around the middle of the Atlantic. Don is forecast to strengthen a bit before becoming a post-tropical system early next week.

Elsewhere, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic which has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward. While this wave could become better organized over the weekend, it will have to contend with dry air and Saharan dust next week.