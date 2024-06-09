Steamy Heat and Storms

Sunday features a hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon that will linger into the evening. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, showers, and storms. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will be rainy, with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and a few storms. Localized flooding is possible. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Even though much of Florida will see tropical moisture for several days this week, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the Atlantic basin this week.