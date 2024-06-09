Home Weather Steamy Heat and Storms

Steamy Heat and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/side-view-woman-with-black-umbrella-rising-her-hand_9366428.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=9&uuid=0c2da1c0-34ff-437f-83c7-c2cfd457e149

Sunday features a hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon that will linger into the evening.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, showers, and storms.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Wednesday will be rainy, with periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Faith Based Events

Thursday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and a few storms. Localized flooding is possible.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Even though much of Florida will see tropical moisture for several days this week, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the Atlantic basin this week.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR