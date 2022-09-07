Starburst Candy To Send Fans’ TikTok Videos Into Outer Space

Beginning today (Sept. 6), fans of the chewy candy are invited to use the short-form video service to pose the question, “How do they make Starburst taste so juicy?” The most creative and imaginative TikTok videos will win the chance to be broadcast out into the galaxy for the benefit of anyone who might be listening.

“While Starburst is no stranger to encouraging curiosity, wonder and imagination, ‘Ask The Universe’ is the brand’s first mission in space exploration,” Martin Terwilliger, marketing director for Mars Wrigley, told Space.com. “That’s why we wanted to make sure this campaign is out of this world … partnering with SpaceSpeak to become the first brand to beam TikToks into space utilizing their unique technology.”

Originally conceived in 2005 by Peter Beery, a professor and entrepreneur with a doctorate in elementary particle physics, SpaceSpeak uses a low wattage 2-5 GHz transmitter attached to an 18-inch parabolic dish to transmit messages — or in this case converted TikTok videos — into space. The photons that comprise these messages will continue to travel through space for uncounted millennia.