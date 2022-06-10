Starbucks May Close Its Bathrooms To The Public Again

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says his company might not be able to keep its bathrooms open to the general public.

The coffee company opened its bathrooms to the public in 2018 after two Black men were denied use of the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks while they were waiting for a friend to arrive. When they then sat down in the store without ordering anything, a Starbucks employee called the police, and they were arrested for trespassing . No charges were ever filed.

But Schultz said at a New York Times DealBook conference in Washington, DC, Thursday, that the company may have to change its policy once again.

He said that a growing mental health problem was posing a threat to staff and customers and making it difficult for Starbucks employees to manage its stores with the current policy in place.