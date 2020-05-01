Spring Returns To Florida

After a stormy Thursday, the month of May begins with a return to pleasant spring weather on Friday. Look for lots of sun and much lower humidity. Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat along the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny and dry day. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our sunny weather continues on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun again, and we’ll see humidity levels inch up. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Our streak of sunny weather stretches into Tuesday, with temperatures on the rise. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.