Spring Returns To Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
FILE: Sunset at Ft. Lauderdale Beach

After a stormy Thursday, the month of May begins with a return to pleasant spring weather on Friday.  Look for lots of sun and much lower humidity.  Dangerous rip currents will still be a threat along the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be another sunny and dry day.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our sunny weather continues on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun again, and we’ll see humidity levels inch up.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Our streak of sunny weather stretches into Tuesday, with temperatures on the rise.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

