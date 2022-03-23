SouthFloridaReporter Website Attacked

Dear Readers:

We wish to apologize for the failed delivery of our newsletter on Monday and the very delayed delivery Tuesday. In addition, if you went directly to the SouthFloridaReporter website both days, you very likely received an error message.

Our website fell victim to the massive internet attacks Monday. Our engineers worked quickly to get the site back online and increased our site security to prevent future outages.

At the same time, we moved up our plans to switch our email servers. So, today, Wednesday and Thursday, you will probably receive two newsletter emails. One from the existing server and one from the new server. We plan to be on the new server beginning Friday.

Again, we apologize but most of it was out of our control.

Thank you for your understanding and for being a loyal reader.

If you have any comments or suggestions, please leave them in the “comment” section below.

Thank you,

Mark Young

Publisher/Editor SouthFloridaReporter