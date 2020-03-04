South Florida Will Be Warm and Mostly Sunny Wednesday

After a warm Tuesday, Wednesday in South Florida will be mostly sunny and even warmer. Look for some early clouds giving way to good sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least until Tuesday evening, and then the rip current risk will decrease slowly. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s near the coast and the mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will see some showers return to the east coast, and everyone will see breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

A front approaches on Friday, and we’ll see some sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will start out on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s. The day will feature lots of sun and a brisk, cool breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s. Daylight saving time begins early on Sunday morning, so set your clocks forward one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night.

Our “shortened” Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite breezy. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.