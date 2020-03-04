Home Weather South Florida Will Be Warm and Mostly Sunny Wednesday

South Florida Will Be Warm and Mostly Sunny Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a warm Tuesday, Wednesday in South Florida will be mostly sunny and even warmer.  Look for some early clouds giving way to good sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least until Tuesday evening, and then the rip current risk will decrease slowly.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s near the coast and the mid to upper 80s elsewhere.

Thursday will see some showers return to the east coast, and everyone will see breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

A front approaches on Friday, and we’ll see some sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will start out on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s.  The day will feature lots of sun and a brisk, cool breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.  Daylight saving time begins early on Sunday morning, so set your clocks forward one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night.

Our “shortened” Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite breezy.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

