South Florida Wellness Network to Host The Butterflies & Bridges Gala

South Florida Wellness Network, Inc (SFWN), an innovative force in recovery support services, proudly announces its Butterflies & Bridges Gala to commemorate a decade of transformative impact across South Florida.

Celebrating 10 Years of Service

The Butterflies & Bridges Gala will serve as a celebration of the organization’s decade-long commitment to mental health and substance use support. The Gala will take place at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 6 PM to 11 PM.

Trina Robinson, a three-time Emmy® award-winning journalist and NBC6 News weekday news anchor is the Program Emcee for the evening.

SFWN has touched thousands of lives, offering hope, help and healing. Within the past year, SFWN has provided recovery support services to more than 13,000 individuals, handed out over 21,000 meals, given athletic scholarships to over 15 youth, provided back-to-school supplies to more than 350 youth, and distributed over 14,000 doses of Narcan resulting in more than 175 reported overdose reversals.

“We are immensely proud of the work we have done over the past 10 years in supporting individuals in need of mental health and substance services,” said Susan Nyamora, President/Chief Executive Officer of South Florida Wellness Network Inc. “The Butterflies & Bridges Gala will be a beautiful celebration of our accomplishments and a testament to the resilience of our community.”

Silvia Quintana, President/CEO of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, reflects on the profound impact of South Florida Wellness Network, stating, “There is a transformative power of lived experience in supporting others on their journey to recovery. Hope springs from those who have walked the path before us, and South Florida Wellness Network embodies the spirit of abilities and opportunity.”

For more information about sponsorship packages, ticket purchases, or other ways you or your organization can support the SFWN Butterflies & Bridges Gala and South Florida Wellness Network’s mission, please visit https://sfwn.home.qtego.us

About South Florida Wellness Network

SFWN is a comprehensive network of individuals with lived experience dedicated to providing holistic support and resources for individuals and/or families experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges. With a mission to empower individuals on their journey to recovery, the network offers peer-driven recovery support services and advocates for accessible low-barrier access to care across South Florida. South Florida Wellness Network, Inc. is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization.

For more information about South Florida Wellness Network, please visit www.sfwn.org or call (954) 533-0585.