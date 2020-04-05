South Florida Ready for the Grim Reality of COVID-19 Deaths

According to the Department of Health, the number of deaths in Florida has risen to close to 200 people due to the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health has updated its interactive map to now show coronavirus cases by zip code in Florida.

The numbers tell the story:

11,173 positive cases throughout Florida

1,470 people hospitalized

195 dead statewide Broward County – 32 deaths Miami-Dade County – 31 deaths Lee County – 11 deaths Collier County – 2 deaths



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new federal guidelines telling people to wear face masks in public.

Have Questions?

The Florida #COVID19 Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Call 1 (866) 779-6121 or email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov

The Grim Reality

A refrigerated truck has now been set up outside the back entrance of Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to handle the shortage of morgue space.