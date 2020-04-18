South Florida Company Steps Up Big With COVID-19 Antibody Test

With a lack of testing kits and medical personnel to screen individuals for COVID-19 across the country, multiple federal officials are calling for increasing antibody screenings to rapidly determine if someone has contracted the virus and is now immune, even if they have previously shown no symptoms.

Thankfully, one South Florida-based company is already producing antibody tests for COVID-19 and rolled out thousands of screenings across Miami-Dade County last week.

Disaster Management Group (DMG) launched its 15-minute COVID-19 antibody test last week. The DMGtest is a serological test that detects antibodies in the blood to determine if the body has been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not the candidate ever experienced symptoms.

The DMGtest received an FDA waiver after meeting accuracy guidelines and is expecting full FDA approval soon. These rapid antibody tests are more cost-effective and the results are quicker than current COVID-19 diagnostic testing techniques, which detect the DNA of the virus in the body.

“Rapid and widespread COVID-19 testing is one of the critical components to get the country to move forward into recovery,” said Tom Rubio, DMG CEO. “The DMGtest can provide quick results from a screening that has been scientifically validated against COVID-19 positive blood.”