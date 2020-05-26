Some Sun, More Rain Forecast For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds, along with periods of showers and storms. A flood watch is in effect into Tuesday morning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast until Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will bring more sun, a few clouds, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds to start on Friday. Then we’ll see passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another day with mostly sunny skies much of the day, with showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s again.