Some Shocking eCommerce Trends You Will See In 2021

eCommerce has completely revolutionized businesses and made online shopping so much easier than before. When it was first introduced, no one had expected it to become the future of the world in no time.

It is now expected that eCommerce businesses will jump to the next level in 2021 and there are many upcoming trends that you can look into and then make use of in the future.

Online Sales Are On Fire

Online shopping is something that we have all become accustomed to. It is expected that the total number of such sales will jump from 1.3 trillion in 2014 to more than 6 billion in 2021.

There are a lot of factors that are currently contributing to the growth of online sales. One of the major interests for customers is that most brands offer additional incentives when shopping online. For example, some brands let you respond to surveys online and win cash/gift cards in return. This makes online shopping more interesting than physically visiting the store.

Furthermore, businesses have invested a lot in improving their websites and online customer support service. Buyers now feel comfortable purchasing stuff online and that is why online sales are expected to grow even more in the future.

Mobile Shopping Is The New Normal

Cash? Who got time for that! More than 70% of customers now completely rely on the online money transfer using the routing number and account number or online funds exchange via e-Wallet. So people don’t only shop online but also prefer to pay online as well. More and more buyers are comfortable now paying via mobile devices supported by internet connection.

Social Media Has a Big Role To Play In Ecommerce

Most buyers are not directed to shopping sites with social media pages. Instagram and Facebook users are on the rise and they play a significant role in eCommerce businesses. They also affect the way customers purchase things online and help them discover more and more options that they might not be able to find when shopping on foot.

The rise of Instagram influencers is another trend that has largely promoted eCommerce businesses and sales. These influencers promote brands and their products to ensure that they reach a large audience. Realizing the importance and the part that social sites can play in this area, Facebook and Instagram also constantly update their features to make sure users enjoy the best and easiest shopping experience.

Buyers Will Pay More Attention To Environmental Topics

The revolution towards a greener world is quite in focus now. That is why customers are more interested in buying stuff that guarantees recycling and reuse. E-commerce practices are also affected by this interest since online businesses now need to ensure that their products are environmentally friendly.

Whether we are talking about food products or cosmetics, there is an increasing demand for services and products that don’t mess with the environment. Customers are taking responsibility for the planet and only purchasing stuff that is eco-friendly.

Personalization In Online Shopping

More than 50% of the buyers have shared their reviews that they feel better purchasing something when they know that the product has been “created for them”. This means that they are more interested in personalization and wish for brands to develop a customer-business relationship by helping them reach the products that they are looking for or products that best suit them.

Online businesses now offer recommendations and suggestions as part of their services. This takes into account buyer’s choices and previous purchases to decide what they might be interested in buying. In fact, poor recommendations by online sites often result in low purchase rates by customers.

Technology is rapidly advancing and businesses need to adjust to changing needs and time. They have to take into consideration customer behavior and interests if they wish to grow in the future.