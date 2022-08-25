Some Nice Florida Sun Friday But More Afternoon Showers; Watching The Tropics

Friday features sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. The afternoon and evening hours will see plenty of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible at times. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm. The afternoon will see lots of showers and a storm or two in spots, and the rain will linger into the evening. Heavy rain is possible at times, and so is localized flooding. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature some sun and the chance of showers or a storm to start the day. More showers and storms will be around from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will continue the pattern of some morning sun and lots of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more of the same: some sun with plenty of showers and storms, including periods of heavy rain. And we’re stuck with highs in the low 90s once again on Tuesday.

We continue to watch two waves in the tropics. The first is close to the Windward Islands, and it has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. The second wave is in the eastern Atlantic, and it also has a low chance of developing by the middle of next week.