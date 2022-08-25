Home Weather Some Nice Florida Sun Friday But More Afternoon Showers; Watching The Tropics

Some Nice Florida Sun Friday But More Afternoon Showers; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Friday features sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning.  The afternoon and evening hours will see plenty of showers and storms.  Heavy rain is possible at times.  Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm.  The afternoon will see lots of showers and a storm or two in spots, and the rain will linger into the evening.  Heavy rain is possible at times, and so is localized flooding.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature some sun and the chance of showers or a storm to start the day.  More showers and storms will be around from the mid-afternoon into the evening.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will continue the pattern of some morning sun and lots of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more of the same:  some sun with plenty of showers and storms, including periods of heavy rain.  And we’re stuck with highs in the low 90s once again on Tuesday.

We continue to watch two waves in the tropics.  The first is close to the Windward Islands, and it has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.  The second wave is in the eastern Atlantic, and it also has a low chance of developing by the middle of next week.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

