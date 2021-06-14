On June 15th each year, National Smile Power Day shares one powerful expression.

From the good morning greeting and the first “How may I help you?” present yourself with a smile. No matter where you are employed, job seeking, retired, or looking for new horizons starting the day with a smile is certainly more empowering than a pout or grump. Starting with a smile first is easier than trying to get there later in the day.

When you smile at someone, you are telling them that they are valued and worth the smile that you just gave them. Smiles are morale boosters and confidence builders.

Research has proven that smiling really does increase attractiveness and likability between humans.

Smiling creates greater trust and increased interpersonal cooperation.

Smiling at someone can help them to relax and relieve their stress while at the same time, it will make you feel right.

Even if you do not feel like it, smiling will lift your mood and can make you a happier person.

Smiling is more contagious than the flu! It can’t be resisted.

Smiling is our first facial expression.

Babies are born with the ability to smile

It’s easier to smile than it is to frown.

Smiling reduces blood pressure.

Employers promote people who smile often (Smiling in the workplace)

Smiling makes you look successful.

Smiling reduces stress

There are 19 different types of smiles

Smiling can help you live longer

Smiling uses 5-53 muscles

Humans can detect smiles from more than 300 feet away!

Smiling releases endorphins

If you are a woman, men find you more attractive when you smile

The average woman smiles 62 times a day

The average man smiles 8 times a day

63% of women say they look best in photos where their teeth are showing

We can usually tell the difference between a fake smile and a genuine one

47% of people notice your smile first

We buy 14 million gallons of toothpaste each year

Smiling while talking on the phone makes you sound friendly.

Faking a smile will help you get in a better mood.

Around 50% of people will smile back if you smile at them.

Smiling is a painkiller and can boost your mood.

People who smile consistently are more likely to have healthy marriages.

People have difficulty frowning when they look at other subjects who are smiling.

48% of young adults have untagged themselves from a photo on Facebook because of their smile.

Waiters who smile often while working are more likely to get a high tip!

Smiling stimulates our brain’s reward mechanisms in a way that even chocolate, a well-regarded pleasure inducer, cannot match.

Kids laugh around 400 times a day, while the average is just 14 for adults!

Great Apes such as chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans and gorillas. They love to laugh when play-wrestling, chasing or tickling!

Rats. Adorable fact: rats laughing actually sound like a “chirping” noise!

Dogs. It may sound like a pant to us, but it’s a giggle to them!

Dolphins. Dolphins’ laughs end with a whistle.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Braces For NJ

Made by Radius