Sizzling Hot With Afternoon Storms

Monday features hot sun and some clouds in the morning, followed by plenty of storms in the mid afternoon and lingering through the evening. The heat advisory has been extended for all of South Florida until at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring some sun, more clouds, and mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Heavy rain is possible at times, especially near the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Thursday will see lots of showers and storms alternating with sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another day of showers and storms with some early sun. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, Don is now a subtropical depression in the middle of the Atlantic. At 5 am, Don was about 955 miles west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It was moving east at 9 miles per hour. Don continues to loop around and is now forecast to strengthen a bit and transition into a fully tropical system — but it will remain far from land. Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic, it’s quiet right now.