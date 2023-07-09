Sizzling Hot Sunday

Sunday features plenty of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and some mainly afternoon storms in spots. Expect a heat advisory for all or most of South Florida, since “feels like” temperatures are likely to exceed 105 degrees. Highs on Sunday (as measured by the thermometer) will be mostly in the mid-90s, as record breaking heat continues. Be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun on Sunday and throughout the upcoming week.

Monday will bring a bit of a haze to our skies as Saharan dust settles in. Look for hot sun with a few storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday — hot sun and hazy skies with an afternoon storm in spots. More moisture and less dust will be around in the evening, as will some storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will feature lots of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and lots of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the sticky mid-90s.

At least it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic and likely to stay that way for the next several days.