Simple Ways to Clean and Care for Electric Lawn Mower

Caring for your electric lawn mower is simpler than you may expect, but a few actions will enable it to endure longer and reduce the labour involved in mowing. Regular maintenance pays off whether your mower runs on a cable or a battery. Keeping it in peak shape calls for cleaning it after use and proper storage. This article will teach you how you can keep your electric mower clean and ready for action.

1. Start with a Safe Power Disconnection

Always remember to turn the mower off totally to prevent mishaps before using it. Unplug a corded mower from the outlet; remove the battery first if it runs on battery. Doing this easy action prevents the mower from accidentally starting and protects your hands. Aside from that, you can clean it safely once the power is completely off without concern for unexpected movement.

2. Clear the Deck After Every Use

Under the mower deck, grass and debris can accumulate quickly, particularly after normal use. When you finish mowing, tilt the mower on its side with the handle pointing down to access under. Don’t forget to clear up any grass clinging to the deck using a little brush or plastic scraper. Furthermore, regular cleaning helps to prevent rust and stops the blades from overworking.

3. Wipe Down the Exterior

Especially near the top, the outside of the mower often accumulates dirt and grass. A moist cloth will do; you don’t need particular goods to clean it down following each use. Aside from that, look at the vents and confirm nothing is obstructing them so the motor can cool properly. You need to keep in mind that a fast clean increases the longevity of your mower and improves its performance.

4. Keep the Blades Sharp

Take note that a dull mower blade does not cut grass cleanly. Rather, it tears the blades, which could damage your grass and accelerate the wear of the mower. Every few months, inspect the blade; if it appears worn, use a file to sharpen it or bring it to a nearby store. Moreover, if you are sharpening it, you need to make sure that both sides remain equal to safeguard the motor.

5. Clean the Air Vents Regularly

You need to clean the airflow at all times since the motor functions best when it remains cool. Dust and grime can accumulate around the vents and obstruct that airflow, causing the motor to operate excessively hot. Electric lawn mower should have clean vents with a dry brush or compressed air; avoid using water close to the motor. This means that cleaning those vents helps the motor last longer.

6. Take Care of the Battery

Treat the battery of a cordless mower just like you would the mower. Extreme temperatures can reduce its life, so after each use wipe it with a dry cloth and store it in a dry location. Most contemporary batteries don’t need to be drained, so try not to let the battery run out before charging once more.

7. Do Seasonal Checks

Once or twice a year, set aside some time to inspect your mower from top to bottom. Should it have a cord, critically inspect for any cuts or fraying since they could be dangerous. For battery-powered ones, inspect the battery connections and remove any corrosion you observe. To keep your mower safe and operate effectively all season, tighten any loose components including handles, wheels, or the deck.

Make Your Electric Mower Running Efficient!

Maintaining your electric lawn mower doesn’t take much effort, but following a few guidelines often will help it run safely and effectively. Small practices, such as wiping it down after mowing or doing a tune-up before the season, help prevent expensive repairs and maintain good performance. Giving your mower basic care helps you to make yard maintenance simpler and your grass look good every time.



