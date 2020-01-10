Want to have more cash in your savings and fewer bills to worry about in 2020? You’re not alone. Financial resolutions are some of the most common among today’s consumers – as more people recognize the value of cutting down their spending habits.

Unfortunately, figuring out how to spend less isn’t always as simple as it seems. Every month, it seems like we all have endless costs to think about, from groceries and doctors’s bills to rent, gas, electricity and more. However, even with a wide range of bills to consider, there are things you can do to improve your savings.

Here are our top tips to get you started.

Save Automatically

Actively remembering to put your spare cash aside each week isn’t easy. After you’ve had an exhausting day at work, it can be tempting to see the money that you have in your current account and tell yourself that you can afford to pay for fast-food, rather than cooking for yourself.

However, if that cash has already been moved into your savings account, then you’re less likely to be tempted. Set up a direct payment between your current and savings accounts each month, based on the amount of money you usually have leftover when you’re finished paying for your bills. This way, you’ll know for certain that any money you have remaining in your account is safe to use.

Stop Over-spending on your Loans

In an ideal world, we’d all make enough money from our jobs to be able to afford the things we need when we need them most. However, the unfortunate truth is that most of us will need to borrow some cash at one point or another during our lives. Loans can be incredibly useful tools, but they can also seriously drain your finances over time, particularly if you’re paying over-the-odds for your interest.

Check how much you’re spending on your personal loans, student loans, and even your mortgage, and determine whether it might be a good idea to switch to a different provider. Taking out a new personal loan on this site could save you a fortune on interest each month.

Stop Spending Passively

Finally, whatever you do, it’s important to ensure that you’re not using your money without thinking about it. In a world of online commerce and card payments, it’s too easy for each of us to drain our bank accounts without realizing how much we’re actually spending. That’s why it’s usually much easier to save cash if you switch from cards to cash.

Leave your cards at home the next time you go shopping or go for a meal with your friends. That way, you’ll be forced to stick to only the amount of cash that you’ve budgeted for that particular event.

If for any reason, you decide that you need to spend more, you’ll have to head back home for your card. This will give you some more time to think about whether you really need to make the purchase or not, keeping impulse spending to a minimum.