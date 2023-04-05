Simple Kid-Friendly Sliders (Video Recipe)

For those busy nights plan, on this simple yet savory sliders recipe. Kids are almost certain to love the taste and you will enjoy how quick and easy they are to make.

Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

1 package slider rolls

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1/2 cup mini pepperoni

1 1/2 cups shredded, low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

nonstick cooking spray

Heat oven to 350º F. Keeping rolls connected, cut sheet of rolls horizontally, separating tops from bottoms. Place the bottom halves of the rolls in the baking dish. Spread pizza sauce evenly over the bottom halves. Sprinkle pepperoni over the sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella over pepperoni and cover with the top halves of the rolls. Mix melted butter with parsley flakes, dried oregano, garlic powder, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly over sliders. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil sprayed with nonstick cooking spray to keep the cheese from sticking. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake additional 5-10 minutes or until Parmesan is melted and golden brown. Cut sliders and serve immediately.

Recipe adapted from MilkMeansMore.org

SOURCE: Culinary.net