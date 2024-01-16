Signs of Stroke or Heart Attack that Everyone Should Know

Medically reviewed by Dr. Payal Kohli, M.D., FACC — By James Roland

A sudden and significant reduction in blood flow to the heart muscle is known as a heart attack, while a similar disruption in circulation to the brain is called a stroke. While both events share some similar symptoms, certain signs of a stroke or heart attack are unique and worth knowing, especially if you or someone close to you has a higher risk of either medical emergency.

In addition to being able to recognize signs of a stroke or heart attack, it’s critical that you know how to respond. While both events can be life threatening, they can often be treated if the person in crisis receives medical attention promptly.

Symptoms of a stroke can often be easier to discern than those of a heart attack. One of the main distinctions is that a stroke tends to cause a sudden and serious neurological symptom, while the main symptom of a heart attack is chest pain. The arms may also be involved, but while a heart attack may cause pain to run down one or both arms (often, but not always, the left arm), a stroke usually leaves one limb or the face feeling weak or numb. A person having a heart attack may be able to raise both arms despite the pain. A person having a stroke may be able to raise one but not both arms. Symptoms of a stroke or heart attack in women Stroke symptoms in people who are assigned female at birth (women) and people who are assigned male at birth (men) are often similar, though a 2018 study suggests that women may also have some of the following atypical signs of a stroke: fainting

fatigue

incontinence

pain

overall body weakness Women are also more likely to experience atypical heart attack symptoms, too. In addition to chest pain and shortness of breath — the most common heart attack symptoms for all groups — women often have one or more of the following symptoms: lightheadedness or fainting

pain in the lower chest or upper abdomen

upper back pain

flu-like body aches

extreme fatigue Signs of a stroke or heart attack in men In men, the primary reported heart attack symptom is chest pain that’s sometimes described as a squeezing sensation or pressure as though something heavy is resting on the chest. Other common heart attack symptoms for men include: upper body pain in the shoulders, neck, or jaw

shortness of breath

lightheadedness

nausea

cold sweat Common early signs of a stroke include: sudden, severe headache

weakness or numbness on one side of the body or face

vision problems

difficulty speaking or understanding others’ speech Which is more serious a stroke or a heart attack?

Both a stroke and heart attack can be fatal, but a full recovery is also possible in many cases. The outcomes depend upon the severity of the events and how quickly medical support is provided. With prompt, effective treatment, successful completion of cardiac rehabilitation, and a healthy lifestyle, a heart attack survivor may live many years with few reminders of the attack. The prognosis after a stroke can be more difficult to predict. Depending on which part of the brain was damaged by the stroke, there can be lifelong complications even after rapid treatment and rehabilitation. Some long-term complications include: walking difficulties

swallowing problems

reduced function of one or both hands

incontinence

cognitive impairment A 2019 study also notes that post-stroke seizures occur in 5 to 9 percent of stroke survivors and mood changes, including depressive symptoms, may occur in up to 70 percent of stroke survivors. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science suggests that nearly 89 percent of first-time stroke survivors may experience one or more of the following complications soon after the event: urinary tract infection

shoulder pain

insomnia

depression

musculoskeletal pain other than shoulder pain

walking difficulties

swallowing problems A heart attack is the result of heart disease, which accounts for about 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has long been the nation’s number one cause of death. The American Heart Association reports that stroke accounts for 1 in every 19 deaths in the United States, making it the nation’s fifth leading cause of death.

What to do if you suspect either a heart attack or stroke A suspected stroke or heart attack should always be treated as a medical emergency. Calling emergency services like 911 immediately may not only save your life but also limit the damage of either a heart attack or stroke. And as much as possible, try to remain calm. Get help from family members, neighbors, or friends who may be able to assist you while you wait for paramedics or after you get to the hospital.