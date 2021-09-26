Showstopping Cookies with a Crunch (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) Sweet treats are a favorite food, especially when they have a unique or unusual twist that makes them stand out from the crowd. When a dessert isn’t the classic chocolate or vanilla flavor, it can pique eaters’ interest. Cupcakes, macaroons and even pies have some intense flavors, however, it’s hard to top the delightful taste of these Fresh Ginger Cookies.

They are sweet and sugary with the perfect amount of ginger. Baked until golden brown, this dessert is a showstopper for family events and celebrations alike. Even the little ones will love to munch on this sweet treat with fresh, appealing flavor.

In a mixing bowl, mix flour, baking soda, ground ginger, ground cinnamon and salt until combined.

In a separate bowl, add butter, sugar and brown sugar then beat until fluffy. Add an egg and fresh ginger then beat the mixture again. Gradually add dry ingredients to this mixture until combined.

In a small bowl, add sugar. With a spoon, scoop out a small portion of dough and roll it into a small ball before rolling in sugar.

Repeat with the remaining dough then arrange balls on a cookie sheet and bake for 14 minutes until golden brown. Make sure your little ones wait to enjoy until the cookies have cooled completely.

From parties to picnics, these cookies can be a hit. They are simple to make, don’t take much time to bake and are unique enough to bring along to nearly any occasion. With ground and fresh ginger, these cookies are equally as appetizing as they are satisfying and sure to turn heads in the kitchen.

Fresh Ginger Cookies

Servings: 24

2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup, plus 3 tablespoons, sugar, divided

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup grated fresh ginger

Heat oven to 350 F. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside. In a stand mixer, beat butter, 1 cup sugar, and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg and fresh ginger; beat until combined. Gradually add dry ingredients to the mixer until combined. In a small bowl, add the remaining sugar. Using a spoon, portion out the dough, roll into balls then roll in sugar. Arrange balls on a baking sheet at least 1 inch apart. Bake 14 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to cooling rack and cool completely.

SOURCE: Culinary.net