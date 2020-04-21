Showers Will Be Around Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features some showers in the morning along the Gulf coast and during the afternoon in the east coast metro area. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast until at least Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few locations topping the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Showers (and a few storms) will be back on Thursday, along with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature showers and storms on a brisk breeze. Look for some sun along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies to the east. Friday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes showers, a few storms, and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.