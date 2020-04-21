Home Weather Showers Will Be Around Florida Tuesday

Showers Will Be Around Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features some showers in the morning along the Gulf coast and during the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Gulf coast until at least Tuesday afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few locations topping the 90 degree mark.

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Showers (and a few storms) will be back on Thursday, along with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature showers and storms on a brisk breeze.  Look for some sun along the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies to the east.  Friday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes showers, a few storms, and a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

