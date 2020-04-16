Showers Return to Florida

Thursday features periods of showers and a mix of sun and clouds as a front stalls out to our north. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring sun, clouds, and a few showers to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun, clouds, and passing showers (with a few afternoon storms) on a brisk ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies around South Florida on Saturday. The east coast metro area will also see some passing showers on the breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny and hot day. Sunday’s highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.