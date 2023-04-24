Home Weather Showers And Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features plenty of showers and some storms, especially in the east coast metro area.  Look for sun at times, mostly in the Keys and along the Gulf Coast.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, but in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, with most of the activity in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s everywhere else.

Wednesday will feature a gusty breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and afternoon showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon.  Look for the gusty breeze to continue.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s along the coasts and in the Keys, and inland locations will top out in the upper 80s.

