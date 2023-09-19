Showers and Storms, Still Watching the Tropics

Tuesday features lots of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches for at least today. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will bring some sun and more clouds and storms to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see morning showers and lots of afternoon storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the low 90s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and storms in the East Coast metro area, with storms dominating in the afternoon. Showers will move into the east coast metro area in the evening. The Gulf Coast will see some sun and morning showers again, but storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will start with periods of showers. The East Coast metro area will see afternoon storms, while showers will increase in the afternoon along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropical Atlantic, Hurricane Nigel is the only active system right now. It’s forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday, but it will remain in the middle of the ocean, far from land.

We do need to watch a couple of areas where computer models indicate tropical activity will form in the coming days. One is off the southeast U.S. coast, and this potential disturbance could become a subtropical or tropical depression this weekend. Whether it does or not, it’s expected to bring heavy rain from north Florida northward into North Carolina. The second area is a wave that is expected to emerge into the eastern Atlantic Tuesday or Wednesday. This feature has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward. We’ll keep an eye on it.