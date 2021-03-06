Showers And Storms Saturday For Florida

Saturday features plenty of clouds and some sun, with showers and storms moving in during the afternoon as a front approaches. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Saturday will be mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will start with some lingering showers, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to low 60s. The day will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool again with a chilly breeze. Then look for a mix of sun and clouds, with a strong and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.