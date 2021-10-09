Showers And Storms Saturday Around Florida

Saturday features some sun, more clouds, and showers and storms throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Low-lying coastal areas could see minor flooding near high tides. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring more sun as drier air filters in. But some showers and a few storms will pop up during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

The Columbus Day holiday will feature good sun with periods of showers and a few storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see lots of sun with passing showers and maybe a stray storm during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another mostly sunny day with passing showers at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure about 150 miles off the Carolina coast has a low chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression, but it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region during the next few days.