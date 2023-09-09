Showers and Storms Return, Watching Hurricane Lee

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with sunny skies, but showers will move in during the afternoon and evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few morning showers in the East Coast metro area, but some storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun in the morning and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will continue the trend of sunny mornings, followed by afternoon and evening showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Lee was battling wind shear on Friday, but it still remains a powerful category 4 hurricane. Swells from Lee are creating very dangerous surf conditions and potentially deadly rip currents in the Lesser Antilles, and these impacts will spread to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend. Most of the U.S. Atlantic coast will be affected by these swells starting on Sunday. We continue to watch Lee until we actually see that turn to the north (expected early next week) that the computer models are forecasting.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday, but it will remain in the middle of the ocean.