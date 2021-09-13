Showers And Storms Return To Florida; Tropics Watch

Monday starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but showers and storms will return. Strong storms and periods of heavy rainfall are possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun in the morning with plenty of showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies to start and periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and is on its way to Texas. At 5 am Monday, TS Nicholas was located near 25.5 North, 96.6 West, about 45 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Nicholas was moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for northernmost portions of the Mexican coast and for Texas from the border with Mexico to High Island, Texas. Nicholas could strengthen, and a hurricane watch is in effect for the Texas coast from Port Aransas to Freeport. Portions of the Texas coast can expect damaging winds, up to 4 feet of storm surge, and up to 16 inches of rain, on Monday into Tuesday.

Elsewhere, a low north of the southeastern Bahamas has a medium chance of development as it moves generally northward.. A non-tropical low east of the Azores is unlikely to develop. Finally, a wave that is emerging from the African coast has a high chance of developing during the next five days, and we’ll keep an eye on it.