Showers And Storms Return

Saturday morning features good sun and a few clouds, but look for some showers as well near the Gulf coast. Some storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and will linger into the evening. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast, the upper 80s elsewhere in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, morning showers, and afternoon storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning with storms developing during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with passing morning showers and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will be sunny with some afternoon storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few late day showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in mainland South Florida and mostly in the mid-80s in the Keys