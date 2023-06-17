Home Weather Showers And Storms On A Steamy Breeze

Showers And Storms On A Steamy Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and lots of showers and storms on a gusty breeze.  Look for steamy heat much of the day.  Even though we’ll likely be just below the criteria for a heat advisory, make sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

Father’s Day will bring clouds and showers on a brisk breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Juneteenth will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and morning storms followed by plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with periods of storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with maybe a shower or two in the morning.  Look for more showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression this weekend, but the National Hurricane Center now forecasts that it could develop by the middle of next week as it moves in the direction of the Lesser Antilles.  We’ll be watching this wave.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

