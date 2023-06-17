Showers And Storms On A Steamy Breeze

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and lots of showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Look for steamy heat much of the day. Even though we’ll likely be just below the criteria for a heat advisory, make sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

Father’s Day will bring clouds and showers on a brisk breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Juneteenth will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and morning storms followed by plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with periods of storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with maybe a shower or two in the morning. Look for more showers and a few storms in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression this weekend, but the National Hurricane Center now forecasts that it could develop by the middle of next week as it moves in the direction of the Lesser Antilles. We’ll be watching this wave.