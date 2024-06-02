Showers and Storms on a Brisk Breeze

Sunday features a brisk and gusty breeze and sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Expect some storms to linger into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms that will last into the evening hours. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of hot sun with mainly afternoon showers and storms that will taper off in the early evening. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will see periods of sun alternating with showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.