Home Weather Showers and Storms on a Brisk Breeze

Showers and Storms on a Brisk Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/7327347-beautiful-golden-sand-beach-sunrise-fresh-sea-breeze-summer-vacation-with-green-coconut-leaves-tree-blue-sky-and-white-clouds

Sunday features a brisk and gusty breeze and sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Expect some storms to linger into the evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Sunday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, in the upper 80s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms that will last into the evening hours.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature plenty of hot sun with mainly afternoon showers and storms that will taper off in the early evening.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will see periods of sun alternating with showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Faith Based Events

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR