Showers And Storms Linger, TS Arlene Is On The Move

Saturday features clouds, showers, and storms around South Florida as we continue to feel the effects of moisture from Tropical Storm Arlene. Expect periods of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible, and the flood watch continues through the evening for the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with periods of showers and storms, mostly in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will feature good sun with clouds and a few showers and storms, with most of the activity in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with the chance of a shower or storm in the eastern part of South Florida. Look for lots of sun in western portions of our area. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast and the Keys will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 2 became Tropical Storm Arlene early Friday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. But that designation is expected to be short-lived. Arlene is moving slowly to the south into an area of strong wind shear and dry air, so the National Hurricane Center is forecasting it to weaken to a depression and then to dissipate early on Sunday, before reaching western Cuba. Arlene’s impact on South Florida will be heavy rain and the threat of localized flooding, even as the center of the system remains well offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.