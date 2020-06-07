Showers And Storms Linger Over Florida

Sunday features plenty of clouds, a bit of sun, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches, and the threat of rip currents remains elevated along the Atlantic coast. Coastal flooding is possible at high tides. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast — but high humidity will make it feel hotter.

Monday will be another day with lots of clouds, some sun, and periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Our cloudy and rainy pattern continues on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun, some clouds, and passing showers with a few storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move northward in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical storm warning is in effect from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in the Florida panhandle. Landfall is expected in the warning area late on Sunday, but conditions will deteriorate earlier in the day. The major threat from Cristobal continues to be flooding rain.