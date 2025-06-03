Showers and Storms Linger, Localized Flooding Possible; Eyeing The Tropics

Tuesday features lots of showers and storms that will last through the evening hours. Heavy rain is likely, and localized flooding is possible. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the humid mid 80s.

Wednesday will bring additional clouds, showers, and storms to the mainland. Flooding is possible in locations that are already saturated from several days of rainfall. Look for plenty of clouds and showers in the Keys. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze on the mainland. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will see some sun but more clouds and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with mainly afternoon showers and storms, while the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

In the tropics, we’re watching the waters off the Atlantic coast from northern Florida to the Carolinas. Computer models indicate a low is likely to form there in the next few days — and it has some chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical system as it moves to the northeast. This is an early reminder that now is the time to get ready for the hurricane season.



