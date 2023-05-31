Showers And Storms Here While We Start Watching The Tropics (PIX)

Wednesday features clouds and lots of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast and the Keys will see some sun with periods of storms. Showers and storms will last into the overnight hours as we begin to feel the effects of a disturbance in the Gulf. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will bring morning showers, followed by afternoon and evening storms. Expect periods of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature morning showers and afternoon storms. Look for some sun at times in western portions of South Florida. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Saturday will see good sun at times with periods of storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching a disorganized area of showers and storms in the central Gulf of Mexico that is expected to track over Florida and into the Atlantic during the second half of the week. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression during the next 7 days — but it will make much of Florida’s weather very unsettled, regardless of development.