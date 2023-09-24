Showers and Storms Here, Ophelia Brings Heavy Rain to the Mid-Atlantic, Watching The Tropics

Sunday features mostly cloudy skies and lots of showers in the east coast metro area. Look for some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms along the Gulf Coast. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the coasts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, with a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesdays will feature clouds, morning showers, and afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms, with storms concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will continue the rainy pattern, with morning showers and afternoon and evening storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Ophelia came ashore in North Carolina as a strong tropical storm on Saturday morning. It’s forecast to weaken to a depression and lose its tropical characteristics on Sunday — but not before dropping flooding rains along the I-95 corridor from North Carolina to New Jersey. Rain from Ophelia will extend as far north as southern New England.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic became Tropical Depression # 17 late Saturday morning. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Philippe on Sunday and then turn sharply northward well east of the Lesser Antilles.

Finally, yet another wave has emerged from the African coast. This one has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves generally westward in the eastern and central Atlantic.