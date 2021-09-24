More Showers And Storms For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Friday features some sun in the morning but plenty of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area during the afternoon hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s close to the coasts and the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see lots of sun and a few afternoon showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun alternating with periods of showers. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with the chance of a shower or a stray storm. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Sam is already a hurricane in the open Atlantic. At 5 am, Hurricane Sam was located near 11.5 North, 42.2 West, about 1470 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour, and Sam was moving west at 15 miles per hour. Sam is expected to undergo rapid intensification and become a major hurricane. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it. .

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a medium chance of becoming a depression once again. And an area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda has a low chance of developing early in the weekend before conditions become unfavorable.